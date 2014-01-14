Tina Fey Subtly Slammed Taylor Swift After Amy Poehler's Globes Acceptance Speech

idolxmuzik/NBC Tina Fey struck back at Taylor Swift for comments she made to Vanity Fair last year.

The tension between Golden Globes hosts Amy Poehler and Tina Fey and singer Taylor Swift goes back to last year’s show when the comedians made a little joke about Swift dating younger men.

Poehler and Fey jokingly warned the 24-year-old to “stay away” from Michael J. Fox’s teenage son.

In a subsequent interview with Vanity Fair, Swift struck back.

The singer remarked, “You know, Katie Couric is one of my favourite people, because she said to me she had heard a quote that she loved, that said, ‘There’s a special place in hell for women who don’t help other women.'” Snap!

Fey and Poehler clearly got wind of the jab, and after Poehler accepted

her first Golden Globe for “Parks and Recreation,” Fey took the opportunity to strike back.

Fey told Poehler (and the audience): “I just want to say congratulations, again, to my friend Amy Poehler. I love you, and there’s a special place in hell for you.”

Unfortunately, Swift’s reaction to the dig was not on camera.

But Fey isn’t the only one who went after Swift last night …

