Tina Fey Slams Todd Akin's 'Legitimate Rape' Comment

Photo: Courtesy centre for Reproductive Rights

Tina Fey called Republican congressman Todd Akin out Wednesday night when she spoke at the centre for Reproductive Rights’ Inaugural Gala in New York.Fey was among those to sign a Bill of Reproductive Rights to support the centre’s new Draw the Line campaign to help fight for women’s rights.



When she took the stage at Lincoln centre, she made it a point to address Akin’s remark from August suggesting victims of “legitimate rape” aren’t at risk for pregnancy.

“I wish we could have an honest and respectful dialogue about these complicated issues, but it seems like we can’t right now,” said Tina Fey. “And if I have to listen to one more grey-faced man with a $2 haircut explain to me what rape is, I’m going to lose my mind.”

The comedian was among stars Stanley Tucci, Janeane Garofalo, and Jill Flint to attend the event supporting reproductive rights.

The event raised more than $1.2 million for the centre.

Check out the clip below courtesy of the centre for Reproductive Rights:



SEE ALSO: 14 celebrity twitter feeds to follow for political commentary >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.