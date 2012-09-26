Tina Fey Signs New Deal Keeping Her In The NBC Family For Next 4 Years

Tina Fey has been with NBCUniversal for over 10 years.

The upcoming season of “30 Rock” may be its last, but show creator and star Tina Fey is staying put at NBCUniversal.Fey has just signed a four-year deal with Universal Television that will keep the writer/actress/producer at the conglomerate creating new TV shows in which she may opt to act, according to Variety.



No word on the amount NBCUniversal is coughing up to keep its beloved star, but Fey currently earns around $385K per episode, or $5M per season, for her work on “30 Rock.”

After first appearing on the network as a performer and writer for “Saturday Night Live” in 1997, “She’s been a cornerstone of the network for over the past 10 years and there was just no way we were going to let her get away,” said NBC Entertainment chairman Robert Greenblatt. “It’s a measure of our esteem for her as a writer, actress and producer–she’s in a class by herself.”

Fey has received seven Emmy Awards, two Golden Globe Awards, four Screen Actors Guild Awards and four Writers Guild of America Awards for the network–all for her work on “30 Rock.”

Meanwhile, NBC is struggling to keep up with its competitors. The “Today” show ratings continue to drop, but the network did win the ratings race Monday night, with help from new show “Revolution” and new network cash cow “The Voice.”

But in addition to gambles on a few new shows, head honcho Greenblatt has also been investing in surefire NBC talent, recently signing long-term deals with showrunners including Greg Daniels from “The Office, Jason Katims from “Friday Night Lights,” “Parks and Rec” producer Michael Schur and “Law & Order” producer Dick Wolf.

Fey’s new deal goes into effect mid-2013, after she’s finished work on the final season of “30 Rock,” and will give her the ability to develop shows with other writers.

“We would love to have her all over NBC in front of and behind the camera, but if she’s got something great that’s ripe for another network, that’s something we’ll embrace,” Greenblatt explained.

But Greenblatt has faith in Fey, who, when she left the head writer position at “SNL” in 2006, went on to develop the network’s critically acclaimed and audience favourite Thursday night staple, “30 Rock.”

