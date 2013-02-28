Tina Fey Says There's 'No Way' She'll Host The Oscars — Here's Today's Buzz

Photo: Getty

Despite doing an awesome job hosting the Golden Globes earlier this year, Tina Fey says she will never host the Oscars. “I just feel like that gig is so hard. Especially for, like, a woman — the amount of months that would be spent trying on dresses alone … no way.” Pressed as to whether there’s “at least a one in a million chance,” Fey assured there’s not. “I wish I could tell you there was.”

Bobby Brown has been sentenced to 55 days in jail after getting his third DUI.

Two couples have reportedly split and we’re kind of sad about it: Michelle Williams and Jason Segel and Rachel McAdams and Michael Sheen.

HBO vet Ron Livingston returns to the network on “Boardwalk Empire,” where “He will play Roy Phillips, a wealthy out-of-town businessman who catches the eye of Gillian Darmody (Gretchen Mol).”

And Ben Stiller is returning to “Arrested Development” as illusionist Tony Wonder.

Weinstein Co. settled the $50 million “Escape from Planet Earth” lawsuit after writer-director Tony Leech and film producer Brian Inerfeld alleged their work was botched.

Taylor Swift’s ex Harry Styles got hit in the groin with a shoe while on-stage. Watch below:



Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.