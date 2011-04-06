Tina Fey Says Her Famous Impression Of Sarah Palin May Have Hurt 30 Rock Ratings

Looks like Tina Fey‘s now-iconic SNL impression of Sarah Palin may have tanked more than Palin’s election chances that year.



Fey thinks they didn’t work wonders on the ratings of her NBC Show 30 Rock. From her new memoir Bossypants:

“Some may argue that exploiting Governor Palin and her family helped bring attention to my low-rated TV show,” Fey writes of 30 Rock, the Emmy-winning NBC sitcom now in its fifth season.

“I am proud to say you are wrong,” she writes. “My TV show still enjoys very low ratings. In fact, I think the Palin stuff may have hurt the TV show. Let’s face it, between Alec Baldwin and me there is a certain 50 per cent of the population who think we are pinko Commie monsters.”

In case you need a refresher, here’s Fey’s first appearance as Palin. It’s still the most-viewed video clip on the SNL site.



