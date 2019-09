Tina Fey, along with musical guest Arcade Fire and six new cast members, is returning to her old stomping grounds tonight on the season premiere of “Saturday Night Live.”

Watch Fey’s funny promos for the show below, and be sure to stay tuned until the end when she mocks the media hoopla over her Emmys “nip slip.”

