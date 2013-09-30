Tina Fey Parodies 'Girls' On 'SNL' -- See Lena Dunham's Reaction

Aly Weisman

Tina Fey hosted the season premiere of “Saturday Night Live” this weekend and introduced a new character: an old school Albanian named “Berta,” the new girl on “Girls.”

Fey parodied the HBO show, with new “SNL” cast member Noel Wells in the “Hannah” role, Vanessa Bayer as “Shoshanna,” and Cecily Strong as “Marnie.”

Watch the funny skit below:

So how did Dunham take the joke?

Dunham was actually watching the “SNL” premiere at her pal Mindy Kaling’s home in Los Angeles, who captured the moment on Instagam, writing: “Original Girl enjoying Blerta on #snl’s Girls at my house.”

Lena Dunham Watching Girls At Mindy Kalings houseInstagram.com/mindykaling

