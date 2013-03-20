The First Image Of Tina Fey On Set Of The New 'Muppets' Movie

Kirsten Acuna

An image of Tina Fey on the set of the new muppets movie has made its way online

Fey will play a Russian prison guard in “The Muppets…Again!” and the image below shows her in full character.

(h/t to Stitch Kingdom who spotted the image)

@muppetmindset / TwitterThe sequel to the 2011 hit sees Kermit and the gang heading out on a global tour throughout Europe and will star Fey, Ricky Gervais, and Ty Burrell.

Also, that’s not Kermit in the image. Rather, it’s a criminal, Constantine, who looks exactly like the famous frog. 

The new film hits theatres March 21, 2014.

