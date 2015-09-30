Tina Fey was asked to name 20 Latino actors and she couldn't do it

Actor Billy Eichner is best known for his guerrilla style television show “Billy on the Street,” where he runs up and down the streets of Manhattan playing games and screaming at unsuspecting New Yorkers.

Turns out, not even Tina Fey is safe when it comes to Eichner’s antics.

The “30 Rock” star is featured in Eichner’s latest video, where Eichner asks Fey to pretend she is giving a timed Oscar acceptance speech and name 20 Latino performers in 60 seconds as part of a game called “LaTina Fey.”

Even though she’s laughing, from the second the countdown begins, Fey looks like she knows she’s in trouble. To be fair, it’s a lot of pressure, no matter what the question is.



“The woman from ‘Jane the Virgin,'” Fey says as her first guess. For the record, that woman is Golden Globe winner Gina Rodriguez.

From there, Fey begins to pick up speed, naming actors Eva Longoria, Lou Diamond Phillips, Danny Trejo, and both Freddy Prinze Jr. and Sr. She also names Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony.

As the clock begins to dwindle, Fey’s answers get more vague.

“That guy that’s in Congress,” she says. “The really handsome guy who was on ‘Law and Order.'”

She manages to remember Broadway stars Lin-Manuel Miranda and Daphne Rubin Vega.



By the end, Fey collapses to the ground having been unable to complete the challenge successfully.

“Mark Cuban, does he count,” Fey asks from the footpath, referencing the host popular reality show “Shark Tank.”





Watch the whole video here or below.

Billy on the Street: LaTina Fey!

HERE IT IS!!! Watch TINA FEY try to NAME 20 LATINOS in this first clip from the new season of Billy On The Street!!!

Posted by Billy Eichner on Tuesday, September 29, 2015

