Tina Fey: McDonald's Didn't Pay "30 Rock" For Those McFlurry References

This morning, the blogosphere was all whipped up into a delicious frenzy over the extensive references to McFlurries on last night’s episode of 30 Rock. Was Jack and Elisa’s love for the frosted desserts and their later visit to McDonald’s a case of product placement run amok? Did 30 Rock devote nine minutes of its show to Mickey D’s in exchange for cash from the company? No way, says Tina Fey, according to the e-mail she sent New York magazine’s pop culture blog Vulture via an NBC spokeswoman:

It gives me great pleasure to inform you that the references to McDonald’s in last night’s episode of 30 Rock were in no way product placement. (Nor were they an attempt at product placement that fell through.) We received no money from the McDonald’s Corporation. We were actually a little worried they might sue us. That’s just the kind of revenue-generating masterminds we are.

Frankly, Tina, they could still sue, but we have a strong feeling they won’t, given all the nice things you said about them.

Tina also uses this opportunity to say that she’s not the person writing her Twitter feed. FYI.

