Tina Fey and Amy Poehler were rolling out the punches at the 71st Golden Globes.

While introducing Leonardo DiCaprio on stage, Fey delivered a slightly graphic jab at the actor.

NBC censors detected it a little too late, resulting in a momentary black out on screen after the joke made it to air.

Watch the whole thing below via @czjero:

