Tina Fey really wanted to star in this big-budget musical -- but she failed her audition

Tina Fey has admitted that she doesn’t really see herself as an actress, but that doesn’t mean she hasn’t tried to work at the craft.

During a Tribeca Film Festival talk on Tuesday, the “Saturday Night Live” alum revealed that she really wanted to be in the movie adaptation of the musical “Into the Woods.”

“I tried to cram my way into that movie. I did that thing, ‘May I please audition?’ And they’re like, ‘We know where you’ve worked, sweetheart,'” Fey said. “That was during my weird year off between TV shows.”

It sounds like the former “Saturday Night Live” head writer auditioned at some point between wrapping “30 Rock” in 2013 and the premiere of Netflix’s “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, which Fey cocreated, in 2015.

“I realised when actors say they’re going to stretch themselves, you’re just going to annoy people,” Fey, who admitted she doesn’t sing well, said of the experience.

When moderator, TV Guide’s Damian Holbrook, asked Fey if footage of her audition is still available, she answered, “Oh, God I hope not. I’m sure it’s gone by now.”

The Fey-less “Into the Woods” ended up starring Anna Kendrick, Meryl Streep, and Chris Pine.

