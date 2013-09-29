Tina Fey Hazes The 6 New 'SNL' Cast Members During Opening Monologue

Tina Fey hosted the “Saturday Night Live” season premiere last night and opened by introducing the six new cast members.

After mocking her lack of recurring characters during her nine years working on the show, Fey hazed the newbies by making them partake in the obligatory embarrassing dance routine.

Then Fey made the new kids play a little guessing game with the night’s musical guest called “New Cast Member or Arcade Fire.”

