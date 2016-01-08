Tina Fey just paid $9.5 million for an apartment directly above an identical one she already owns

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Tina Fey just added another property to her portfolio.

Tina Fey (a.ka. “Bossypants”) is doubling down on Manhattan real estate.

According to Curbed NY, the famously funny comedian, “Sisters” star, and author reportedly just closed on a $9.5 million deal for a ten-room apartment on Manhattan’s Upper West Side. Situated directly above the home she currently shares with with husband Jeff Richmond and their two young daughters, the combined square footage should be plenty of space for the foursome.

The apartment was originally listed for $7.5 million but ended up selling for $2 million more than that.

When she and Richmond bought their first apartment in the building in 2009, they nabbed it for a comparatively reasonable $3.4 million. Luckily, Fey’s star has been on the rise right along with local real estate prices.

The Upper West Side apartment building sits on West End Avenue and boasts views of the Hudson River. Douglas Elliman Real Estate It's a fully renovated pre-war building, with doorman service and -- for this apartment, at least -- a private elevator landing. Douglas Elliman Real Estate Fey's new digs are conveniently located directly above her current apartment, a four-bedroom co-op with a similar floor plan. Douglas Elliman Real Estate The 'Sisters' star has owned property in Manhattan since 2004, when she moved from Chicago with her husband, composer Jeff Richmond. Douglas Elliman Real Estate The building is just blocks from the 72nd Street subway station, a Citarella grocery store, and the American Museum of Natural History on Central Park West. Douglas Elliman Real Estate Built in 1917, Fey now owns two of the 32 units in the co-op building. Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.