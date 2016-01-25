Tina Fey brought her iconic Sarah Palin impression back to SNL

Tina Fey brought her iconic impression of former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin back to Saturday Night Live to spoof the governor’s endorsement of Republican presidential front-runner Donald Trump.

Miming the former governor’s free-associative, occasionally rhyming rhetorical style, on Saturday, Fey demonstrated that her grasp of Palin’s folksy idiosyncrasies is still just as strong as when she ran as Sen. John McCain’s (R-Arizona) running mate in 2008.

“They stomp on our necks. They say ‘Take a chill pill, Jill. What’s the big deal? But we are mad, we’ve been had, we’re not so glad, quote the Lorrax,” Fey said, referencing the Dr. Seuss character.

The skit also mocked Palin’s politicization of her son’s recent domestic violence arrest, which the former governor attempted to link to President Obama’s foreign policy doctrine.

“We’ve seen our own children targeted by the police for no reason other than they have committed some crimes,” Fey said.

Though SNL spoofs political figures on a weekly basis, Fey’s Palin impression is viewed as one of the most notable political impressions in recent SNL history because of Fey’s spot-on recreation of Palin’s tone, phrasing, and even physical appearance.

It was so influential in 2008 that some research showed even younger Republican and independent voters who’d seen it were less likely to hold favourable views of the vice presidential nominee.

Indeed, on Saturday, the punchlines were often simply repeated words from Palin’s speech.

“Heads are spinning. They’re saying Trump and his trumpeters, are right-wingin’, bitter-clingin’, proud-clingers of our guns, but he can kick ISIS’ a**,” Fey said, all phrases directly lifted from the governor’s endorsement speech this week.

Watch the skit below:

