You May Not Be Totally Surprised To Hear Which Late Night Show Has The Fewest Female Writers

Last year Irin Carmon at Jezebel penned a long piece about how few female writers there were at the Daily Show.



The post got a great deal of pick-up. And much of the discussion that followed ended up as fodder for a recent episode of 30 Rock (including a thinly veiled version of Jezebel called Joan of Snark).

Despite all the recent attention, and the increasing high profile of comedic writers like Tina Fey, the problem still persists.

Take a look at this chart originally posted by Statette that breaks down the numbers. That said, the fact Bill Maher tops the list may not come as a huge shock…he’s been in hot water of late with NOW for some questionable remarks he’s been making about Sarah Palin.

Photo: Statette

NOTES:

1. The host doubles as a writer on each of these shows but we did not include them in the counts.

2. Although Jimmy Kimmel only has one female writer, she is a co-head writer. None of the other shows hosted by men have female head writers.

3. Craig Ferguson’s only female writer is his sister.

Chart and notes originally appeared at Stattete.

