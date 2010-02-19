Tina Fey Back On SNL As Sarah Palin

Tina Fey is set to host NBC’s Saturday Night Live in April, and you can bet she will be reprising her Sarah Palin sketch.



Earlier this week, the 30 Rock star said that “it’s inevitable that we’ll try it, at least.” She says “we’ll see if it makes it to air,” the AP reports.

It probably will since Fey’s impeccable Sarah Palin impression was a huge hit during the 2008 presidential campaign.

And with Palin’s latest gig as a Fox News contributor, Fey will have plenty of new material.

Although there’s no way to tell whether her sketch will actually air, ya betcha you should watch it if it does.

Watch Fey impersonate Palin on SNL in 2008:



