Tina Fey Gives Birth To Second Baby

Reps for Tina Fey and her husband, “30 Rock” producer and composer Jeff Richmond, announced that Fey gave birth to a daughter on Wednesday.



The baby’s name is Penelope Athena Richmond.

It’s the second child for the couple.

In her bestseller Bossypants (and in a New Yorker excerpt), Fey wrote about the pressure she felt to choose between her career and having another child.

