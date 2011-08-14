Tina Fey Gives Birth To Second Baby

Reps for Tina Fey and her husband, “30 Rock” producer and composer Jeff Richmond, announced that Fey gave birth to a daughter on Wednesday.
The baby’s name is Penelope Athena Richmond.
It’s the second child for the couple.
In her bestseller Bossypants (and in a New Yorker excerpt), Fey wrote about the pressure she felt to choose between her career and having another child.
