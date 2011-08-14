Tina Fey Gives Birth To Second Baby

Megan Angelo
tina fey

Reps for Tina Fey and her husband, “30 Rock” producer and composer Jeff Richmond, announced that Fey gave birth to a daughter on Wednesday.

The baby’s name is Penelope Athena Richmond.

It’s the second child for the couple.

In her bestseller Bossypants (and in a New Yorker excerpt), Fey wrote about the pressure she felt to choose between her career and having another child.

