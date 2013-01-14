Tina Fey And Amy Poehler's Hilarious Golden Globes Opening

Photo: YouTube/Golden Globes

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler kicked off tonight’s 70th annual Golden Globe awards with a hilarious monologue riffing on everyone from Ben Affleck and Sarah Palin to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.Poehler said she hasn’t paid attention to the “Zero Dark 30” torture controversy, “But when it comes to torture, I trust the lady who spent three years married to James Cameron,” referencing director Kathryn Bigelow. Zing!



And discussing their Golden Globes looks, Fey joked, “The Hunger Games” isn’t just a movie. It’s what I call the six weeks it took me to get into this dress.” Poehler perfectly followed up with, “Ang Lee’s been nominated for ‘Life of Pi’ which is what I’m going to call the six weeks after I take this dress off!”

Watch below:

