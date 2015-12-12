Tina Fey and Amy Poehler keep in touch with the funniest people in Hollywood via epic group text

Getty Images ‘SNL’ alums and good friends, from left, Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, and Tina Fey.

Group texts are keeping the funniest women in entertainment in touch. Tina Fey revealed she keeps tabs on her “Saturday Night Live” buddies via an epic group text.

The ongoing conversation includes Fey’s buddies from her time on “SNL” from 1997 to 2006, including best friend Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Rachel Dratch, Ana Gasteyer, and writers Paula Pell and Emily Spivey.

“We’re in touch, thanks to the magic of group text,” Fey told the New York Daily News while promoting her upcoming movie with Poehler, “Sisters.”

“All the ‘SNL’ women who were together at the time, we are in touch literally every single day, sharing pictures of our family and relating dumb things that happened to us. So that’s a great support network that we have.”

The group text is one way Fey and Poehler keep up between gigs together. “The only time I get to hang out with Amy is for work stuff,” Fey said. The “30 Rock” star lives in New York, while Poehler lives on the West Coast.

Thankfully, they collaborate often. Since their “SNL” days, the duo have co-hosted the Golden Globes and starred together in “Mean Girls,” “Baby Mama,” and now “Sisters.”

In “Sisters,” Fey and Poehler play siblings who decide to throw one last house party before their parents sell the family home.

But Fey says there are other opportunities for the two to hang.

“A lot of times they seat us next to each other at the Emmys, which I’m really excited about,” Fey said. “The only reason to try to keep making television shows is to get to go to the Emmys together.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.