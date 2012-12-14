Tina Fey & Amy Poehler's Funny First Golden Globes Promo Video

Photo: YouTube

Come January 13, “Saturday Night Live” alums and longtime friends Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will take the stage as hosts of the 70th annual Golden Globe awards.They’ll also be competing against each other in the category of “Best Actress, Television Comedy Or Musical” as Fey in nominated for “30 Rock” and Poehler for “Parks and Recreation” — both NBC shows, the same network on which the Golden Globes air.



Fey has previously won two Golden Globes, while Poehler was a nominee last year.

Both actress’ lost in 2011 to “Enlightened” star, Laura Dern.

But the NBC stars will be more focused on their hosting technique than their nominations, as the below promo video shows the women testing out different accents and banter.

The video was released just a few hours after Thursday morning’s Golden Globe nominations were announced.

Watch the funny 40-second spot below:

