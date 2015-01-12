Tina Fey And Amy Poehler Take Huge Dig At Bill Cosby In Golden Globes Opening Monologue

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler opened the 72nd Golden Globes with a bang.

The two took huge jabs at Sony Pictures and “The Interview,” Joaquin Phoenix, and Russell Crowe; however, the duo finished their monologue with one big dig at Bill Cosby.

The comedian has been accused of sexual harassment by over 20 women in the past few months.

Fey joked she saw that Cosby has finally spoken out about the allegations against him.

“Cosby admitted to a reporter, I put the pills in the people. The people did not want the pills in them,'” said Fey.

Poehler interjected to correct Fey:

“That’s not right,” said Poehler. “It’s more like, ‘I got the pills and the bathrobe and I put them in the people.'”

Fey added, “You’re right. It’s got to be like, ‘I put the pills in the hoagie.'”

Watch the entire monologue below via NBC:

Tina and Amy joke Oprah, Reese Witherspoon, and more in their opening #GoldenGlobes monologue. https://t.co/g2IpLTSLPC

— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 12, 2015

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.