Tina Fey describes her awkward run-in with Donald Trump and what she said to him

Many people no doubt shake their fists at Donald Trump when he shows up on TV and vow that they would give him a piece of their mind if they crossed paths with the presidential hopeful.

Tina Fey admits, she’s the same. But then she got face-to-face with Trump.

On Monday night, Fey told her old “Saturday Night Live” pal Jimmy Fallon on his “Tonight Show” what happened when she was seated near Trump at the Adele concert at Radio City Music Hall, which aired on NBC Monday.

At first, Fey thought she would be part of the show, but when that didn’t pan out, she went to her seat.

“I was seated directly in front of Donald Trump,” she said. “And I was the biggest hypocrite of all time because I watch him on the news and I go, ‘This is too much now, if I ever see him…’ and I’m face-to-face with him and I go, ‘Hi, how are you?'”

Fey’s bizarre reasoning for why she was nice to him: Their children had the same baby nurse when they were born at the hospital.

“So all I was thinking was I can’t get into a feud with Donald Trump because the baby nurse will get mad at me,” Fey said.

The kicker to the story is that her “Sisters” co-star Amy Poehler was sitting next to Fey, but because she currently has red hair, Trump didn’t recognise her. So she gave her friend Fey one of these…

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Watch the full clip below.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.