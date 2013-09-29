Tina Fey, Aaron Paul, And New Co-Anchor Appear In SNL's 'Weekend Update'

Former “Weekend Update” co-anchor, Tina Fey, welcomed cast member Cecily Strong to her new desk and offered some words of wisdom: “Keep your head down and do your time. On your first day, you go up to the biggest guy in the yard and you punch him in the face.”

After appearing in the cold open alongside Obama, Aaron Paul returned to “Weekend Update” as his “Breaking Bad” character, Jesse Pinkman, with his “Drunk Uncle.”

Then a character known as “veteran stand up comic Bruce Chandling” came out to give his take on Iranian President Hasan Rouhani’s first speech to the U.N. General Assembly.

