Is Brian Williams The Funniest Person On NBC?

Tonight marks 100 episodes for NBC’s “30 Rock,” and show creator Tina Fey is celebrating with an animated short with Alec Baldwin and “Nightly News” anchor Brian Williams.



Over the past few years, comedy has practically become a second career for Williams — who, it turns out, makes a stellar straight man.

He’s made several appearances on “30 Rock.”

He’s hosted “Saturday Night Live.”

And he regularly appears on “Late Night With Jimmy Fallon” to “slow jam the news.”

What’s slow-jamming the news, you ask? Click below to find out — and chart Williams’s funnyman rise.

