Tina Brown's First Big Ad Deal

The Daily Beast has landed a big advertising deal with fashion house Bottega Veneta—a monthlong campaign that looks even glitzy enough for Tina Brown to accept.

The Barry Diller-funded, Brown-inspired startup has been saying for months it was going to start getting advertisers as soon as it figured out an elegant way to work them in.

Now AdAge has a first look at how it plans to do it.

