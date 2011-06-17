Tina Brown Has No Idea If You're Talking Trash About Her

Photo: WSJ.com

Vogue magazine has a surprisingly charming profile on Tina Brown this month. Charming because it paints a portrait of her family life that we don’t hear much about — her son George has Asperger’s syndrome and lives in a group home on Cape Cod; she is especially close with her college-aged daughter Izzy, who participates in parts of the interview.



And then there’s this revelation about how Brown deals with the meanies on the Internet. Hint: no Google alert.

But Brown brushes off all the negative chatter, saying, among other things, that she does not read Web sites like Gawker, where the carping has been rather mean spirited. “I don’t have Google Alert,” she says, “because it’s a waste of space in my brain. Nothing ever will appear unless it’s got a snark to it. I’m not being a snob about it; I just don’t have the time.” When I push a little harder, it’s clear she has at least heard the criticism.

“There is this notion that this is some sort of vanity project,” she says. “There is nothing quixotic about this idea. I can assure you that Barry Diller doesn’t go in for vanity projects. Nor do I! So I don’t have any anxieties about the future business success of this company. I mean, I think it’s a challenge. But so was everything else I have taken on. So was Vanity Fair; so was Tatler; so was The New Yorker. And so was the Daily Beast, and we have nearly seven million unique visitors now. So, either you believe in yourself and your ability to turn it around and make it work, or you shouldn’t be in the game.”

