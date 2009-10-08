Tina Brown: The Internet Is About To Deliver A Golden Age Of Journalism

After just a year on the web, Tina Brown’s Daily Beast is humming along rather nicely, she tells I Want Media.



Brown says she had 3.9 million uniques in September, and 35 million page views. While she hasn’t nailed down a business model, she’s confident enough to predict the Internet will rush in a “golden age of journalism and video.”

Here’s the two takeaways from the interview:

As for generating revenue: Early on, Barry [Diller] challenged us to replace banner ads with a more innovative approach that is as stylish and smart as the rest of site. This means taking a more integrated sponsorship approach to advertising, which has proved much more successful in terms of reader interaction (higher click-through rates, etc) and feedback. Thus far, we’ve had advertising from great names such as Ligne Roset, Bottega Veneta, David Yurman, Showtime, British Airways and many more. We realise this is a transitional time for advertising, but as more money is allocated online, we believe leading brands will want to do something more creative. We will be very well positioned.

On the internet’s effect on journalism: It is largely a good thing, but not without its growing pains. I see this very much as a transitional phase we are in. It’s painful if you are caught on the wrong side of it, but there is no doubt in my mind that when this volcanic realignment in media has finally shaken out in the next three years we will see a golden age of journalism and video.

