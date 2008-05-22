Tina Brown's News Site Gets A GM

That news aggregator that former Vanity Fair/New Yorker/Talk editor Tina Brown is boostrapping at IAC? Kara Swisher says they’ve hired a general manager: Caroline Marks, former GM of Comcast’s Ziddio. Marks, who has also head of content development at Comcast Interteractive, will report to Nick Lehman, who reports to IAC programming chief Michael Jackson.



We’d love to know more about the site, its strategy, and what makes it different/better than, say, the Huffington Post, Drudge Report or evenNewser.com. Brown promises it will be non-partisan, and reflect her sensibility, though the site will be edited by former WSJ deputy ME Edward Felsenthal.

A source tells us the site also has a name, but they’re not sharing.

Related: IAC: Still Launching FiLife In June

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.