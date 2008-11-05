Tina Brown's Daily Beast: Obama May Already Have Won

How? Because of a tidal wave of early voting, which was initially heavily dominated by the Democrats, says Will Doig on the DB:



Even before the polls opened this morning, millions had already voted. 31 million, to be exact – a full quarter of 2004’s vote count. In Colorado, 1.7 million voted before today – nearly 80 per cent of Colorado’s total vote four years ago. In North Carolina, 75 per cent of 2004’s vote had already been cast. In other words, this year signaled a major change in voting behaviour: election day is rapidly becoming just the final sprint of a multi-week marathon of voting.

Until very recently, Barack Obama was clearly benefiting from this year’s Democrat-heavy early voting. States like Florida and Iowa were seeing far more Democrats than Republicans cast their ballots early. In Georgia, African-Americans were voting early in numbers disproportionate to their population, presumably tilting the race toward the Democratic candidate.

But a recent shift indicates that McCain may finally be catching up in the early voting race, says Paul Gronke, director of the Early Voting Information centre.

