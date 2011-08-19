Tina Brown's NewsBeast Has A Revolving Door Problem

The staff turnover at Tina Brown’s Newsweek/The Daily Beast behemoth is nothing new.



The company has been both hiring staffers and seeing reporters and editors depart since well before the merger.

A tipster alerted us that in recent weeks, a number of senior-level people have left. (Newsweek PR confirmed the departures.)

Louise Roug, deputy editor of Newsweek International, is returning to her native Denmark while editor-at-large Lee Aitken jumped to Reuters.

That’s in addition to already announced departures including Randall Lane (Forbes), associate publisher Jeff Barish (Conde Nast), and Andrew Bast (Foreign Affairs).

The good news is that Brown continues recruit quality people in their place. Justine Rosenthal will join the publication as senior editor. She is currently the editor of The National Interest in Washington and has taught at Georgetown.

Kyle Pope is a new editor-at-large while Malcolm Jones, who joined the magazine in 1989, takes over as an editor at The Daily Beast. Mike Giglio moves to London where he’ll be a correspondent with Zachary Karabell getting bumped to contributing editor.

So that’s positive. Additionally, the fortunes of the magazine seem to be improving. Advertising in the post-Brown era is improving and newsstand sales since she took over are up an average of 30%.

But still, at some point the turnover needs to stop.

Hear anything more? We’d love to know. Email ndavis at businessinsider dot com or call 646.376.6016.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.