Tina Brown Recruits Former Laddie Mag Exec

IAC (IACI) pub The Daily Beast has a new president: Steve Colvin, former CEO for the U.S. arm of Dennis Publishing, The New York Post’s Keith Kelly reports.



Colvin, who oversaw Maxim, Blender, and Stuff while at Dennis, will report to Brown at the editor’s buzzy website. His duties include “revenue generation, audience development, brand development and social media. He is also charged with overseeing the recently unveiled Beast Books imprint and additional revenue streams, including an event series,” says Kelly.

We find the move a little bizarre, since The Daily Beast already has a general manager, Caroline Marks. Who needs a GM and a President?

Read more here.

