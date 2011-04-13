Here Are The 6(!) Ads In Newsweek's Latest Issue

Newsweek, the only newsweekly to lose advertising in during the first quarter of 2011, continues to struggle.



The April 18, 2011 issue features just six ads, plus an endemic one for “Newsweek‘s Digital Companion” The Daily Beast (also known as “the website of choice for nearly 7 million people every month!”)

Tina Brown cannot be happy with the difficulties the new-look NewsBeast is having.

That said, Tina’s team only took over the magazine two months ago. And according to Stephen Colvin, who runs the business, they are actually ahead of plan.

Colvin tells us that Newsweek’s ad pages are up 14% year over year, and that newsstand sales are up 57% since Tina took over. So all in all, Colvin feels that the team is off to a good start.

