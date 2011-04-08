Newsweek Only Major Newsweekly To Lose Advertising This Year

According to the Publisher’s Information Bureau – the “closely watched industry barometer” that tracks consumer magazine advertising spending and related data — while most magazines did well in the first quarter of 2011, Newsweek’s advertising pages fell 31% compared to the first quarter of 2010.



Other magazines, such as Time, The Economist, and The New Yorker all rose by several per cent. Some of the highest performing magazines over the past year include Rolling Stone, which has increased by 70.6% and Businessweek — purchased by Michael Bloomberg in 2009 — is up by 48.8%. Another high-performing publication is Ducks Unlimited, the magazine of a wetlands and waterfowl preservation non-profit organisation, which increased its advertising pages 47.4%

According to Media Decoder it is still very early in Tina Brown‘s tenure as head of Newsweek, as the new redesign didn’t debut until March 14. That issue featured “72 per cent more ad pages then it had in the same issue a year earlier.” It was also reported that advertising for Newsweek was inconsistent from week to week this past March, suggesting that it is too early to make predictions about the future success of the news magazine.

Other well-known magazines lost a significant amount of advertising in the past year: Scientific American has lost almost 40% of its advertising pages in the last year; Condé Nast’s Travel + Leisure is down 14%. Across the board, however, “ad pages across all magazines tracked by the bureau jumped 2.5 per cent in the first quarter, compared with the first quarter of 2010.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.