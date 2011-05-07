EVERYBODY LOVES TINA: 11 Facts We Learned About Tina Brown In The NYT Mag's Fawning Profile

This Sunday’s New York Times Magazine features a profile of Tina Brown, the indomitable editor of The Daily Beast and Newsweek.



The article — penned by Peter Stevenson, a former executive editor at the New York Observer — shows Barry Diller‘s favourite Brit in pleasing, sunny glow.

And while the legendary editor of Vanity Fair and The New Yorker and certainly deserves praise for her work, the story goes overboard singing her praises.

Stevenson, Brown, and her various famous associates offer plenty of compliments to the editrix.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.