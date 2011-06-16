Newsweek Going Dark For 4 Weeks To Stem Financial Losses

The staffers at Newsweek will have some unexpected vacation time this summer.



Keith Kelly is reporting that the team behind Newsweek Daily Beast Company have scheduled four “dark weeks” within the next few months.

During this time, there will be no published magazine.

This week marks the first.

The Post says this is two weeks more than Tina Brown had planned . The company says it is only one more week than the original plan.

The Newsweek team were informed that:

“they will not have to work the week of July 18-22 since no issue will appear on July 25. They also can spend a little extra time at the beach the week of Aug. 15-19, since there will now be no issue on Aug. 22.”

Why? Probably the numbers.

Like newspapers and best-selling magazines, ad sales for the newsweekly are down.

Kelly writes that through this week’s issue, Newsweek‘s 2011 ad revenue has fallen 23% compared to the same period last year. However, Newsweek publisher Ray Chelstowski pointed out to Kelly ‘that the 23 per cent decline is lower than when the magazine rolled out its March redesign, saying that this is ‘an other indicator that our business is moving in the right direction.'”

Translation: June year-over-year numbers are better than March year-over-year numbers.

Time is also following suit, going dark for a week in August. An unprecedented move, as the magazine typically only goes dark after its year-end “Person of the Year” issue.

