TINA BROWN: Kathleen Parker Was 'Wearing Her Abaya' On Parker/Spitzer

Some harsh words from the Morning Joe crew this morning.



While discussing the new Newsweek with new editor Tina Brown the topic turned to a feature piece by Kathleen Parker.

Mika Brzezisnki voiced her support for Parker and revealed that the show was trying to book her.

Brzezisnski: “I’m so glad to see her emerging on a number of different fronts. Obviously she has her column. I’m so glad she’s done with that, blech! That situation wherever she was before. An unnamed network.”

Said Mike Barnicle: “She was brutalized in her prior professional experience!”

Said Tina Brown: “She was wearing her abaya on that show and it was pretty tough.”

You have to listen closely but that’s what Tina says. If Parker wants to air her Spitzer grievances she’ll certainly have some sympathetic ears waiting for her.

And if part of the goal of hiring Parker in the first place was to soften Spitzer’s image….well, mission not accomplished. Oof. Video below.





Visit msnbc.com for breaking news, world news, and news about the economy

