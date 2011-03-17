TINA BROWN: Kathleen Parker Was Reduced To Playing Eliot Spitzer's 'Nodding Wife'

Tina Brown caused some waves last week on Morning Joe when she said that former Parker/Spitzer co-host, and current Newsweek writer, Kathleen Parker had been wearing an “abaya” during her time as co-host of CNN’s Parker-Spitzer.



When I spoke last week about the new Newsweek and her Women in the World Summit Brown reiterated the abaya remark and took it a step further.

“I said she was wearing her abaya [the long cloak Muslim women wear to cover themselves up]. And she was. She was reduced to playing the role of the nodding wife to the great man. [Which may or may not have been the network’s intention to begin with.] Kathleen is a brilliant woman who’s won an Pulitzer Prize.”

Brown blames the perception on “the dynamics of Eliot’s personality” and says she finds the lack of women voices in prime time cable, says Brown, is “frustrating.”

Don’t expect the same dynamic in Brown’s Newsweek.

Read the rest of our interview with Tina Brown here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.