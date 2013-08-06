Tina Brown Just Tweeted A Massive Smackdown To Former Employee Howard Kurtz

Tina Brown, Editor-in-Chief of The Daily Beast, just tweeted a major smackdown to former Daily Beast media reporter Howard Kurtz.

Today, The New York Times published an analysis of the failed marriage of The Daily Beast and Newsweek.

Kurtz, who was fired by The Daily Beast after a high-profile error earlier this year and the revelation of a potential conflict of interest, tweeted out the New York Times story. Kurtz said in his tweet that NewsBeast was full of “chaos, waste and dysfunction.”

Here’s how Brown responded:

Hey @HowardKurtz am I forgetting something or didn’t I fire you for serial inaccuracy? Shurely shome mishtake as British hacks like to say..

— Tina Brown (@TheTinaBeast) August 5, 2013

That escalated quickly.

The Daily Beast acquired Newsweek in 2010 with assistance from late billionaire Sidney Harman and Brown ran both publications. But she could not stop the downward spiral in circulation and ad pages, and in 2012 the print edition of Newsweek was shut down.

Last month, The Daily Beast unloaded the Newsweek brand to the International Business Times.

