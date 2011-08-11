Even Morning Joe Thinks Tina Brown's Excuse For 'Crazy-Eyed' Bachmann Cover Is Nonsense

Tina Brown faced the Bachmann cover music on Morning Joe this morning to a less-than-convinced table.



Brown reiterated that her reasoning that the cover was simply a reflection of the intensity Bachmann inspires in her followers: “”The intensity in her eyes is in all the photographs of her. You know, this is the thing that’s connecting with people.”

Mika tried to play nice but Joe Scarborough didn’t buy it: “I think what it dramatizes is, if you show someone in a picture looking like they’re cross-eyed, who’s running for president of the United States, you’re going to get a lot of people talking about your cover.”

Bingo!

Scarborough then asked that whoever took the cover photo never be allowed in 30 Rock to photograph him. Video below.

