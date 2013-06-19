Penny Stock Trader Timothy Sykes Stars Made His Own Parody Of 'Boiler Room'

30-one year-old penny stock trader Timothy Sykes spoofed Ben Affleck’s famous speech from “Boiler Room” in a YouTube video promoting his trading education company.



Here’s Sykes’ version:

“I’m a millionaire. It’s weird, right? I’ll tell ya, it’s a weird thing to say. I’m a f——g millionaire!…I made my first million when I was 22. You think I was just lucky? No, I was driven to become a millionaire. I became very f—–g good at trading and I’ve made several million dollars since…. Anyone who tells you that money is the root of all evil doesn’t f——g have any. People say ‘Money can’t buy happiness’, look at the smile on my face. Ear to ear, baby. You want details? I drive a brand new Lamborghini Gallardo. I live in a ridiculous seven-bedroom house in Miami Beach. I travel all over the world with the most beautiful women. I have every single toy you could possibly imagine. Best of all, I’m a trader, not an investor, so I’m liquid. All cash.”

Sykes, who claims that he has a 70% winning percentage, says that his students will become consistently profitable traders within one year.

“If you want average returns, go watch Jim Cramer on CNBC,” he says.

Watch below:

