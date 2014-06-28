Oklahoma Republican Claims His Opponent Is A 'Robot Look-Alike'

Timothy Ray Murray is running to represent Oklahoma’s Third Congressional District, and his website lays out the issues he stands for — balancing the budget and protecting agriculture. However, he’s also got a unique element of his platform. Murray insists he’s not “a robot look-alike”:

Murray felt the need to point this out because he believes the incumbent in the district, Rep. Frank Lucas is a robot! On his webpage, Murray claims the real Lucas was killed by the World Court over three years ago and replaced with an automaton.

“Rep. Frank Lucas, and a few other Oklahoma and other States’ Congressional Members were depicted as being executed by The World Court on or about Jan. 11, 2011 in Southern Ukraine. On television they were depicted as being executed by the hanging about the neck until death on a white stage and in front of witnesses,” Murray wrote. “Other now current Members of Congress have shared those facts on television also. We know that it is possible to use look alike artificial or man-made replacements, however Rep. Lucas was not eligible to serve as a Congressional Member after that time.”

Furthermore, Murray claims the Defence Department is in on the scheme and it isn’t the first time a human political candidate has been replaced with an artificially intelligent look-alike:

This is a situation similar to the Senators’ from Kentucky situation in the 2012 election. I am contesting that this matter has happen since his election was blocked, because of the U.S. Defence Department’s use of Mr. Murray’s DNA. To my knowledge, the U.S. Defence Department has not released to the public that information, as it is their confidential information about many people. Congress is likely wanting me to state that all my DNA used will not result in benefits to people I have never had relations with of a family nature. I have been bound to protect that information unless it causes harm to The People.

Murray’s site also takes the time to specify that Mr. Murray is indeed a human:

Murray’s anti-robot stance isn’t getting much traction among voters, as he only garnered 5% of the vote. Frank Lucas, alleged robot, secured an overwhelming 83%.

Murray did not immediately respond to an email from Business Insider. Lucas’ campaign also did not respond to a request asking for a response to Murray’s allegations he is a robot.

