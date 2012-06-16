A Credit Suisse MD Paid Way Above The $6.7 Million Price Tag For This Sick Upper East Side Apartment

Photo: image via Trulia

Credit Suisse managing director Timothy O’Hara, the co-head of global securities, paid half a million more than the asking price for an Upper East Side apartment, the New York Observer reports. O’Hara and his wife Dara paid $7.25 million fora 4,000 square-foot, 4-bedroom apartment at the 79 East 79th Street co-op.



The apartment’s asking price was $6.7 million.

It’s definitely a dream apartment and we’re going to take a tour.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.