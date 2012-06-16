A Credit Suisse MD Paid Way Above The $6.7 Million Price Tag For This Sick Upper East Side Apartment

79 East 79th

Credit Suisse managing director Timothy O’Hara, the co-head of global securities, paid half a million more than the asking price for an Upper East Side apartment, the New York Observer reports. O’Hara and his wife Dara paid $7.25 million fora  4,000 square-foot, 4-bedroom apartment at the 79 East 79th Street co-op.  

The apartment’s asking price was $6.7 million.  

It’s definitely a dream apartment and we’re going to take a tour. 

Here's the living room complete with gorgeous wood paneling. The windows offer plenty of natural light.

There's also a working fireplace.

This looks like an inviting space to read or get some work done at home.

Here's the dining room, which is perfect for entertaining.

There's also a gorgeous eat-in kitchen.

This is the gallery, which is adjacent to the library and the dining and living rooms.

The apartment has four bedrooms.

Here's another one.

Here's the street view.

And of course, the floor plan.

In case you missed it...

