Tim Geithner's Father-In-Law Said Obama Nominated Jim Yong Kim To The World Bank Post As A favour To His Son-In-Law

The New York Post’s Page Six is reporting a rumour concerning Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner’s future, and they’re citing his father-in-law—



Food critic Albert Sonnenfeld, whose daughter, Carole, is wed to the country’s top money man, stunned strangers at Bar Boulud Thursday night when he claimed President Obama’s nomination of Dartmouth College president Dr. Jim Yong Kim to head the World Bank was part of a plan to allow Geithner to take over the Ivy League school’s top post, reports The Post’s Jeane MacIntosh.

Apparently, Geithner was offered the Dartmouth presidency after Kim was appointed to the post at the World Bank, but Geithner no longer wanted the job, Sonnenfeld allegedly told people at Bar Boulud, according to the Post.

It’s an interesting theory, but we can’t help but wonder if the Post mixed up Geithner’s father-in-law, who is a professor of French literature at Princeton University, with another Albert Sonnenfeld, who is actually a food critic. Then again, why would a food critic rant on about the Treasury Secretary like he knew him? Maybe the Post just mixed up the titles.

As always with Page Six, take with a grain of salt. But we always thank them for the amusement.

