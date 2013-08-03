Tim Geithner Gets Stuck At The DMV

Timothy Geithner is just like the rest of us — he won’t be the next Federal Reserve chairman and

he has problems at the DMV.

Just hours after the New York Times reported the former Treasury Secretary turned down the president’s offer to consider him for top spot at the Fed, Geithner was spotted at a New York DMV trying to switch out his Maryland plates, the Journal News reports.

It seems as though Geithner couldn’t get out of the DC area fast enough.

From the Journal News:

“We’re having glitches,” said his wife, Carole Geithner, who was waiting patiently on a nearby bench as her husband spoke with the DMV agent. “Even though we brought every document known to man to do it, the bar code on his licence was worn out, so that’s a problem,” she said. “And now, I don’t know why — with one of (the cars), they’re having trouble transferring it.”

For Geithner, who now nets hundreds of thousands of dollars per speech, time spent at the DMV is money lost.

