Trader Cleared Of Charges That He Trashed His Ex-Girlfriend's Pad

The ex-girlfriend who sued FX trader Timothy Evans for breaking into and wrecking her apartment will have to sue another one of her boyfriends it turns out.



Juliette Shutes had made claims that Timothy broke into her house, wrote things like “whore,” and “bitch you stole my boyfriend,” on the walls, stole Christmas cards, ripped the carpet, bled on her door and in general completely trashed the place.

But he defended himself in court today by telling the jury that any one of her other boyfriends could have done the damage, says the Telegraph.

And after three hours and one minute, they agreed.

Shutes had several other boyfriends, he apparently said, and the break-in and damage could have been carried out by one of them.

Well done, Timothy! His is an excellent adaption of the latest defence on Wall Street, aka, everyone else did it too. The subtle yet key change: everyone else did her too. (So it could just as well been any of them.)

