Crazed Trader Breaks Into Mistress's House, Writes "B*tch, You Stole My Boyfriend" On The Walls

A receptionist, Juliette Shutes, says she came home from vacation one day and found her house completely destroyed, her walls vandalised, and her clothes cut into pieces.



She’s charging Timothy Evans, a married trader with whom she says she was having an affair, with the damages, says the Telegraph.

Supposedly, he was pretending to be a jealous girlfriend of one of her other boyfriends, she says, which explains why “I warned you – you bitch. You stole my boyfriend,” was written on one of the walls.

He also wrote “Whore,” “Slut,” and “Cow,” according to Juliette and her lawyer.

Juliette started dating Timothy a few years ago, but then when he refused to divorce his wife for her, she says, she broke up with him.

“He couldn’t stand the thought of her going out with other men. He was a scorned man,” her lawyer told the Telegraph.

Timothy also allegedly stole three Christmas cards (including one from her new boyfriend) and a king size duvet when he broke in (around January 2009).

And he’s pretended to be jealous girlfriends before, too, says Juliette, to try to get her to break up with some of her other men.

From the Telegraph:

He allegedly wrote notes pretending to be from a girlfriend of one of the other men in an attempt to break up the relationships.

These included one left on his car windscreen which purported to come from an angry woman along with two letters posted in December 2008.

It’s not clear where Timothy Evans traded, but we do know he was laid off at one point and became an interior decorator and painter. And in another strange twist, he apparently decorated Juliette’s house pre-vandalism.

The proof she has against him is blood of his that the police found on her door. She says it might explain why some of her carpet was cut and removed, because he might have bled onto it. We don’t really understand that last part, but people are sensitive about their rugs. They really tie the room together.

