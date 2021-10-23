The best photos of Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya being adorable on the ‘Dune’ press tour

In “Dune,” Chalamet plays Paul, son of Duke Leto. Zendaya plays his love interest, the Fremen warrior Chani.

Zendaya revealed that the two became “very close” while filming.

The “Call Me By Your Name” star called Zendaya a “best friend.”

Chalamet said the two would have dance parties on the set of “Dune,” jamming out to songs like “Breaking Free” from “High School Musical.”

“There’s always some kind of music emanating from his pocket or a small speaker that he carries with him,” she continued. “So he definitely started with the tunes, I hosted in my dressing room, and then we had a few people attending our little party, one being Javier Bardem.”

According to Chalamet, their costars Javier Bardem and Jason Momoa even joined the dance parties.

“Easy, Tom Holland!” he said. The “Euphoria” star then burst into laughter before admitting that Chalamet kept his celebrity crush a “secret.”

During a game of rapid-fire questions for Buzzfeed’s BFF quiz , Chalamet was prompted to guess Zendaya’s celebrity crush.

During another interview, Chalamet joked that Zendaya’s biggest celebrity crush was Tom Holland.

Chalamet and Zendaya’s friendship is definitely the highlight of the “Dune” press tour.

Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya at the London premiere of ‘Dune.’ David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage

The pair seem like they’re friends for life.