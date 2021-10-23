The best photos of Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya being adorable on the ‘Dune’ press tour

- Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet both star in Denis Villeneuve’s new sci-fi film “Dune.”
- The two costars grew close doing filming, and Zendaya says Chalamet is now one of her “besties.”
- Here are the seven most adorable photos of the BFFs during the press tour for “Dune.”
In “Dune,” Chalamet plays Paul, son of Duke Leto. Zendaya plays his love interest, the Fremen warrior Chani.
“Dune” is based on the 1965 novel of the same name by Frank Herbert.
Zendaya revealed that the two became “very close” while filming.
“We were like, ‘Oh, this is great, we’re gonna be besties, I can tell,'” she told EW.
The “Call Me By Your Name” star called Zendaya a “best friend.”
“I’m counting my lucky stars that I got a friend in this crazy industry that I can count on and hopefully we can keep each other grounded,” Chalamet said during an interview with “Good Morning America.”
Chalamet said the two would have dance parties on the set of “Dune,” jamming out to songs like “Breaking Free” from “High School Musical.”
“The playlist was something like a 2008 dance playlist,” Chalamet said. “If you were into that era, Lil Wayne, T-Pain, ‘High School Musical,’ stuff like that.”
According to Chalamet, their costars Javier Bardem and Jason Momoa even joined the dance parties.
“Anybody who knows this man knows that he travels with sound,” Zendaya said of Chalamet during the pair’s virtual interview with “Good Morning America.”
“There’s always some kind of music emanating from his pocket or a small speaker that he carries with him,” she continued. “So he definitely started with the tunes, I hosted in my dressing room, and then we had a few people attending our little party, one being Javier Bardem.”
During another interview, Chalamet joked that Zendaya’s biggest celebrity crush was Tom Holland.
Holland and Zendaya were spotted kissing in a car earlier this year after long-standing dating rumors.
During a game of rapid-fire questions for Buzzfeed’s BFF quiz, Chalamet was prompted to guess Zendaya’s celebrity crush.
“Easy, Tom Holland!” he said. The “Euphoria” star then burst into laughter before admitting that Chalamet kept his celebrity crush a “secret.”
Chalamet and Zendaya’s friendship is definitely the highlight of the “Dune” press tour.
The pair seem like they’re friends for life.