Timothée Chalamet had a YouTube channel where he showcased custom Xbox controllers years before his acting fame

Timothée Chalamet said in an interview with Fortnite player Nate Hill that he used to run his own Xbox-focused Youtube channel. Lisa Maree Williams / Getty Images

In addition to his acting pedigree, Timothée Chamalet has another well of on-camera experience – the “Dune” actor used to run his own YouTube channel where he showcased customized Xbox controllers. The revelation means that Chalamet is not only an Academy Award-nominated actor, he’s also a gamer.

Fans have speculated that the YouTube channel was Chalamet’s in the past, particularly due to his voice, which matched acting roles he had at the time as well, as a visible scar on one of his fingers. Motherboard reported that the theory appears to have originated in 2018 when a fan page for Chalamet on Instagram posted several clips from the YouTube channel.

Chalamet, 25, confirmed the theory in an interview with professional Fortnite player Nate Hill on October 22. In a video posted to Hill’s YouTube channel, which has 675,000 subscribers, Chalamet said that he was indeed the man behind the YouTube channel known as ModdedController360.

“I actually had a YouTube channel people found,” Chalamet said after Hill asked him and his “Dune” co-star Zendaya about video games. “It’s YouTube dot com backslash ModdedController360, and I used to paint-mod controllers.”

True to his channel name, Chalamet “modded,” or custom modified, controllers by custom spray-painting them and selling them. The channel, which is still currently live, only has three public videos that were published in early 2010, making Chalamet roughly 14 years old at the time. His film career began four years later, with Jason Reitman’s “Men, Women and Children” in 2014, though he had appeared in an episode of “Law and Order” in 2009. In 2018, he was nominated for an Oscar for his starring role in “Call Me By Your Name.”

The videos themselves show a teenage Chalamet showing off a different custom-modified controller while declining to show his face. He begins each minute-long video with the same phrase: “What’s good YouTube, this is ModdedController360.”

The three videos published on the channel correspond to three different controllers: one that’s “Christmas-themed,” one that’s blue and silver, and a final one with red and black stripes.

According to Chalamet, he spray-painted the controllers and charged $US10 ($AU13) for each of them. Despite the channel’s short run, Chalamet told Hill that he sold all three of the controllers that he painted. Eventually, though, his parents shut it down.

“My parents were like, ‘there’s spray paint all over the house, you can’t do this anymore,'” Chalamet said.

Chalamet’s representatives did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.