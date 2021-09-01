Timothée Chalamet admitted he watched the ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ trailer ‘frame by frame’

Timothée Chalamet is hyped for ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home.’ Karwai Tang/Getty Images/Sony Pictures Releasing

Timothée Chalamet is a fan of Spidey too, which is great since his “Dune” costar is in the next installment.

Zendaya was recently featured in the mind-blowing trailer for “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

Chalamet said he has watched that trailer “frame by frame looking for clues.”

Timothée Chalamet is pretty excited for “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

During a recent interview with Deadline, the “Call Me By Your Name” actor made clear that he was just as excited as everyone else to watch Tom Holland’s third Spider-Man movie, particularly because it features his “Dune” costar Zendaya.

“She’s doing such incredible work and is just trailblazing her own path, and she’s so, so cool,” Chalamet said. “She also happens to be in the most-watched trailer of the moment, too, for ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home.'”

“I cannot wait for that movie, and I was there, by the way, with everybody else, clicking through the trailer frame by frame looking for clues.”

The “Spider-Man: No Way Home” trailer is one of the most-watched trailers of all time, and broke the record for most views in its first 24 hours with 355 million views on the first day of its release. That smashes the record set by “Avengers: Endgame,” which garnered 289 million views within the same time frame.

The trailer has been broken down and examined by Marvel fans, including Insider, with plenty of fan theories now floating around – particularly in regards to the return of Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus, Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin, and a strange-acting Doctor Strange.

The trailer has also left Marvel fans with plenty of questions to ponder ahead of the movie’s Christmas release.

Before “No Way Home” hits theaters on Decemeber 17, Chalamet’s “Dune” will be released on October 22.

Chalamet told Deadline that one of the things he’s most excited about in “Dune” is Zendaya’s role as Chani, his onscreen love interest.

“Zendaya was incredible in this movie; the moment she pulls the mask down, it felt properly showstopping and powerful,” Chalamet said.

“I was hiding behind the camera, counting my lucky stars, because I was there in month two of the shoot, and here was a total powerhouse just coming in for the first time.”

“Dune” also stars Jason Momoa, Dave Bautista and Oscar Isaac.